West Va. health department releases guidance to test all child care providers

Following West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's announcement last week that his administration would work to ensure that all staff members at West Virginia daycares could be tested for COVID-19, the state health department issued guidance on April 30.

According to the Bureau for Public Health, part of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), their guidance is designed to assist child care providers and staff in obtaining testing, per Gov. Justice's request.

West Virginia has begun slowly reopening in phases, with Week 2 of the governor's plan set to begin next week.

West Virginia daycares were never mandated to close by Justice, but many did because of health and safety concerns and limits on gatherings. In some cases, parents were keeping their children at home as they worked under the state’s Stay at Home order.

But now, they're urged to reopen as safely as possible.

The DHHR says COVID-19 testing is available at no charge to all child care providers and employees, whether or not they are insured. According to the department, coronavirus testing is covered either by an individual’s medical insurance or by Medicaid if the individual has no insurance.

Federal law dictates that there can be no charge or co-pay to individuals being tested for COVID-19.

To help make the process faster, the DHHR has a contract with LabCorp to provide testing supplies.

They're encouraging all child care center staff members to check with their employers to coordinate testing efforts or with their local health departments if there are questions about local testing options.

According to the DHHR, staff members can contact their primary care provider, health clinic, or other healthcare provider to arrange for testing or to obtain an order for a COVID-19 test that can be done elsewhere.

Other child care-related questions can be directed toward their child care resource and referral agency.

Justice has nstructed the West Virginia National Guard to assist with testing efforts as needed.

Additional guidance and facility checklists for West Virginia child care centers can be found here.

