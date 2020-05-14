West Va. health dept. develops 'High Alert' plan to detect counties with rising cases

As West Virginia begins steadily reopening different kinds of businesses, based on Governor Jim Justice's "West Virginia Strong: The Comeback" plan, the state's health department is rolling out a new plan to identify areas that may need to face increased restrictions due to rises in cases.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR)'s Bureau for Public Health, they've developed a data-driven plan to identify any areas experiencing a new rise in cases while the state reopens.

“As West Virginians begin to re-engage in activities, increased surveillance and early identification of areas with increasing COVID-19 cases are critical to protecting the health of all residents,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health and State Health Officer.

If the DHHR detects a rise in cases for a particular West Virginia county, it will trigger rapid assessment. Any action will be based on a seven-day rolling sum of new, non-outbreak associated cases based on population size.

The Bureau for Public Health will examine all additional data and undertake a rapid joint assessment with the county.

If the rapid assessment and examination of data that suggest an increase in community transmission, Gov. Justice can designate the county as "High Alert" status.

Depending on the circumstances in the country, "High Alert" action plans could include providing resources from the state, like National Guard support to conduct more testing, and/or "strongly reinforcing or potentially increasing community mitigation measures," like business restrictions.

A county will stay on the heightened alert list until a consistent decrease e in community spread of COVID-19 is seen in the data analyzed by the DHHR.

Removal from the alert list will be based on the most recent data and through collaboration with local health departments.

“This approach will provide a consistent way to allow West Virginia to return to work while ensuring that we are monitoring for and taking aggressive steps to prevent the resurgence of the virus,” added Dr. Slemp.

As of May 14, West Virginia had identified 1,427 total COVID-19 cases in the state, with 60 deaths connected to the disease. Of the cases in the state, 855 people have recovered.