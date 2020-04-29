West Va. providers to get substance abuse, mental health funding

Health in West Virginia will receive $4 million in federal funding for substance abuse and mental health treatment.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The funding will be split between FMRS Health Systems and Westbrook Health Services. FMRS serves residents in Fayette, Monroe, Raleigh and Summers counties. Westbrook serves Calhoun, Jackson, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wirt and Wood counties.

Manchin says the funding is vital to the state's battle against the opioid epidemic.

West Virginia has by far the nation's highest death rate from prescription drug overdoses.