West Va. readying for another round of rain, potential flooding

Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday instructed emergency officials to be ready for more flooding this week as another round of heavy rain is expected to douse West Virginia.

The Republican governor said officials are monitoring water levels in the state's rivers and streams and will be on standby if local governments need help.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for most of the state. A half-inch (1.3 centimeters) of rain is expected Tuesday and then another weather system is expected to dump up to 1.5 inches (3.8 centimeters) of rain on the state through Thursday.

“Because of the heavy rain predicted again this week, I've asked state agencies to be ready to respond. We stand united with our communities and are prepared to provide all possible resources if flooding should occur,” Justice said in a news release.

Last week, Justice declared a state of emergency in seven counties that experienced flooding and mobilized the state's National Guard as a storm system moved through the region. Multiple school systems closed early as hard rains caused downed trees, rock slides and flooded streets.

