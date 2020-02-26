West Va. woman accused of scamming millions from senior citizens

A West Virginia woman has been charged with scamming millions of dollars from senior citizens after gaining their trust through social media websites, a federal prosecutor announced Wednesday.

Patricia Dudding, 68, of Huntington, was indicted in federal court on 12 counts, including conspiracy to commit money laundering, bank fraud and unlawful money transactions. U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart called it the largest elderly fraud scheme ever prosecuted in West Virginia.

Dudding is accused of setting up accounts at numerous banks where victims deposited funds and she would transfer them to accounts in Nigeria. Dudding, described as a “money mule,” also allegedly took more than $100,000 for her own use, he said.

Dudding used the money to pay her utility bills, satellite television service, groceries, drug store purchases, gasoline purchases, department store purchases and for food, according to Stuart.

The scheme involved a total of $3.2 million. Law enforcement has recovered about $1.7 million. Nearly all of the victims were senior citizens and were from 18 U.S. states and five other countries: Australia, Canada, the Caribbean island of Nevis, Poland and Sweden, Stuart said.

“Elder fraud is a despicable crime,” Stuart said. “Far too many seniors are scammed out of their life savings because of the sweet messages and promises from scammers from Nigeria and other places right here in the United States.”

According to the indictment, Dudding began communicating online with "Lucas" in the early spring of 2018.

Officials say Dudding visited more than 10 banks and set up several bank accounts to wire and receive fraudulent funds. More than two dozen individuals from the United States and abroad made deposits into those accounts. Dudding and unnamed co-conspirators would then transfer these funds to bank accounts in Nigeria.

"This case is significant on a national and international level," said U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart. "By all outward appearances, Mrs. Dudding was just an ordinary neighbor but, instead, the indictment alleges she was what we call a 'money mule' actively engaged in facilitating a money laundering scheme that left many, many victims in its wake. The stories of the victims are tragic."

Dudding faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on all counts.