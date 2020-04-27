West Virginia COVID-19 cases climb to 1,063, with 36 deaths

As of 10 a.m. on April 27, when the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) issued their morning update on the COVID-19 case total, there have been 1,063 confirmed cases across the Mountain State.

A total of 43,039 West Virginia residents have been tested, with 41,976 negative results, 1,063 positive results, and 36 confirmed deaths due to the virus.

That included two additional deaths reported since Sunday: a 92-year old woman and a 76-year old woman, both from Jackson County

“Our sincere condolences are extended to these families for their profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Testing numbers have increased significantly across West Virginia since last week.

On April 17, the West Virginia DHHR issued an order requiring all laboratories to submit their testing results, both positive and negative, to the state's electronic system in real-time.

Testing for many people across West Virginia has been very limited, with people reporting difficulties finding anywhere near them that can perform tests and a lot of people in rural areas having to travel miles to the closest hospital just to find out that they don't meet the screening requirements.

According to DHHR data, about 50% of people with confirmed cases had pre-existing conditions. Of all the confirmed cases in the state, 22% have been among people 70 and older.

That's likely due to West Virginia's all-out effort ordered by Governor Jim Justice to try to test every single nursing home resident across the state for COVID-19.

As of April 27, 100 patients were hospitalized, 457 were in home isolation, and 455 had fully recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

All of that data and more can be found in a slideshow here, updated daily.

Medical providers and laboratories have been required to report positive test results to DHHR, but will now have to report all results and do so electronically. Once the DHHR has them, they then submit the official numbers to the CDC and update their state website.

State officials have said for weeks that negative and pending tests from commercial labs have been under-reported because some labs cannot electronically submit negative results. The new DHHR order is designed to combat that.

As of 10 a.m. on April 27, there was 1 confirmed case in Grant County, 3 confirmed cases in Hardy County, and 3 confirmed cases in Pendleton County.

Across the state, these are the confirmed cases by county, as of 10 a.m. on April 27:

Barbour (4), Berkeley (133), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (4), Cabell (41), Fayette (10), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (8), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (72), Kanawha (155), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (18), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (82), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1)

