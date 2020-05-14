West Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 1,427, with more Hardy County cases

As of 10 a.m on May 14, when the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) issued their morning update on the COVID-19 case total, there had been 1,427 confirmed cases across the Mountain State — an increase of 29 cases since the department's Wednesday morning update.

Graphic provided by West Virginia DHHR

Hardy County, which at the start of May had six confirmed COVID-19 cases, had increased to 25 by Thursday morning.

That number may keep rising this week after testing at the Pilgrim's Pride poultry plant in Moorefield and drive-thru testing in the surrounding community on Monday and Tuesday. After the West Virginia National Guard delivered the tests to labs in the state for processing, officials said results could be expected around Thursday.

A total of 68,713 West Virginia residents have been tested, with 67,286 negative results, 1,427 positive results, and 60 confirmed deaths due to the virus.

That marks 2,033 total tests administered between the Wednesday and Thursday morning updates.

The latest confirmed death was of an 81-year-old woman from Jackson County.

“We send our condolences to the family for their profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of May 14, testing numbers indicated that West Virginia has tested 3.75% of its population for COVID-19 – significantly higher than the national average of 2.91% and than Virginia, which has tested 1.8%.

Of those that have been tested in West Virginia, 2.1% received positive COVID-19 tests. Governor Jim Justice's plan for reopening West Virginia calls for that percentage to remain below 3% in order for plans to keep moving forward for phases of reopening the state.

This week began Week 3 of Gov. Jim Justice's plan for reopening, when some businesses, like drive-in theaters, were able to reopen. Throughout the week, the governor has announced a list of businesses that will be able to open back up on May 21, including indoor dining at restaurants, tanning salons, state park campgrounds, and others.

But testing for some people across West Virginia has been hard to obtain, with people reporting difficulties finding anywhere near them that could perform tests and a lot of people in rural areas having to travel miles to the closest hospital just to find out that they didn't meet the screening requirements.

Of all the confirmed cases in the state, 21% have been among people 70 and older.

Under an order by Governor Jim Justice, every single nursing home resident across the state was tested for COVID-19.

At this point, of the West Virginians who have tested positive for COVID-19, the majority have already recovered.

As of May 13, 52 patients were hospitalized, 425 were in home isolation, and 855 had fully recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

All of that data and more can be found in a slideshow here, updated daily.

Medical providers and laboratories have been required to report positive test results to DHHR, but will now have to report all results and do so electronically. Once the DHHR has them, they then submit the official numbers to the CDC and update their state website.

As of 10 a.m on May 14, there were 6 confirmed cases in Grant County, 25 confirmed cases in Hardy County, and 5 confirmed cases in Pendleton County.

Across the state, these are the confirmed cases by county, as of 10 a.m on May 14:

Barbour (7), Berkeley (200), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (36), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (10), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (34), Jackson (137), Jefferson (95), Kanawha (198), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (47), Marshall (23), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (44), Wyoming (1)