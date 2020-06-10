West Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 2,188, with 1,485 recovered

As of 10 a.m. on June 10, when the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) issued their morning update on the COVID-19 case total, there had been 2,188 confirmed cases across the Mountain State.

Graphic provided by West Virginia DHHR

That's an increase of 19 cases from the department's update on Tuesday morning.

The number includes "probable" cases, per CDC recommendations. "Probable" cases are cases that were diagnosed by a doctor based on symptoms and exposure without a test – also known as clinical diagnoses.

By Wednesday morning, 117,916 total tests had been processed in West Virginia, with 2,188 COVID-19 cases and 85 confirmed deaths due to the disease.

That was an increase of 3,652 tests from the Tuesday morning case update.

The latest confirmed death was of a 65-year old man from Kanawha County.

“We join with the family in grieving the passing of this gentleman,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

For our local counties, here is the latest case update:

• Grant County - 13 confirmed cases and 1 probable case | 12 recovered

• Hardy County - 40 confirmed cases | 21 recovered

• Pendleton County - 11 confirmed cases and 2 probable cases | 7 recovered | 1 death

This Saturday, June 13, West Virginia's health department will offer free testing at several local sites. You can learn more about that here.

Hardy County, which at the start of May had six confirmed COVID-19 cases, steadily rose over the second half of May, partially due to an outbreak at the Pilgrim's Pride poultry plant in Moorefield.

By Wednesday morning, testing numbers indicated that West Virginia had tested 6.43% of its population for COVID-19 – higher than the national average of 6.16% (although that's been steadily closing in) and than Virginia, which has tested 4.45%.

Of those that have been tested in West Virginia, 1.86% received positive COVID-19 tests on a cumulative level. On a daily level, from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning, 0.58% of the latest people tested received positive results.

Governor Jim Justice's plan for reopening West Virginia calls for the cumulative percentage to remain below 3% in order for plans to keep moving forward for phases of reopening the state, and that has not presented a problem so far.

At this point, of the West Virginians who have tested positive for COVID-19, the majority have already recovered.

As of the evening of June 9, 24 patients were hospitalized, 9 were in the ICU, and 1,485 had fully recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

All of that data and more can be found in a slideshow here, updated twice daily.

Medical providers and laboratories electronically report positive test results to DHHR. Once the DHHR has them, they then submit the official numbers to the CDC and update their state website.

These are the confirmed and probable cases in West Virginia, broken down by county, as of 10 a.m. on June 9:

CASES PER COUNTY Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (340/15), Boone (16/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (69/2), Calhoun (3/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (13/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (35/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (40/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (234/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (33/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (7/2), Monongalia (128/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (52/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (17/1), Randolph (139/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51/3), Wyoming (3/0)