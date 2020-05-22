West Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 1,616, with 983 recovered

As of 10 a.m on May 22, when the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) issued their morning update on the COVID-19 case total, there had been 1,616 confirmed cases across the Mountain State — an increase of 23 cases since the department's Thursday morning update.

Graphic provided by West Virginia DHHR

Locally, Hardy County, which at the start of May had six confirmed COVID-19 cases, rose to 34 by Thursday morning, partially due to testing at the Pilgrim's Pride poultry plant in Moorefield and drive-thru testing in the surrounding community last week.

But just over the mountain, in Virginia,counties in the central and northern Shenandoah Valley have confirmed hundreds of cases.

A total of 84,829 West Virginia residents have been tested, with 83,213 negative results, 1,616 positive results, and 71 confirmed deaths due to the virus.

More than 2,200 tests were reported between the Monday morning and Tuesday morning updates, Wednesday morning marked 2,340 newly reported tests, more than 2,500 from Wednesday to Thursday, and from Thursday to Friday, 1,648 new test results were reported in the state.

As of May 22, testing numbers indicated that West Virginia has tested 4.68% of its population for COVID-19 – significantly higher than the national average of 3.82% and than Virginia, which has tested 2.47%.

Of those that have been tested in West Virginia, 1.91% received positive COVID-19 tests. Governor Jim Justice's plan for reopening West Virginia calls for that percentage to remain below 3% in order for plans to keep moving forward for phases of reopening the state.

Thursday started Week 4 of that plan, with a large number of businesses able to open back up on May 21, including indoor dining at restaurants, tanning salons, state park campgrounds, and others in time for Memorial Day weekend.

But testing for some people across West Virginia has been hard to obtain throughout the pandemic, with people reporting difficulties finding anywhere near them that could perform tests and a lot of people in rural areas having to travel miles to the closest hospital just to find out that they didn't meet the screening requirements.

At this point, of the West Virginians who have tested positive for COVID-19, the majority have already recovered.

As of the evening of May 21, 47 patients were hospitalized, 486 were in home isolation, and 983 had fully recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

All of that data and more can be found in a slideshow here, updated daily.

Medical providers and laboratories have been required to report positive test results to DHHR, but will now have to report all results and do so electronically. Once the DHHR has them, they then submit the official numbers to the CDC and update their state website.

As of 10 a.m on May 22, there were 6 confirmed cases in Grant County, 34 confirmed cases in Hardy County, and 5 confirmed cases in Pendleton County.

Across the state, these are the confirmed cases by county, as of 10 a.m on May 22:

Barbour (7), Berkeley (253), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (39), Gilmer (9), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (13), Hancock (14), Hardy (34), Harrison (37), Jackson (135), Jefferson (136), Kanawha (204), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (27), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (36), Mingo (3), Monongalia (119), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (17), Preston (15), Putnam (31), Raleigh (14), Randolph (10), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (4), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (48), Wyoming (3)