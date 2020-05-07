West Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 1,287 with another new Hardy County case

As of 10 a.m on May 7, when the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) issued their morning update on the COVID-19 case total, there have been 1,287 confirmed cases across the Mountain State.

Graphic provided by West Virginia DHHR

That marks an increase of 39 cases since the department's Wednesday morning update – with several new cases identified in our area this week.

A total of 57,521 West Virginia residents have been tested, with 56,234 negative results, 1,287 positive results, and 51 confirmed deaths due to the virus.

About 1,500 new tests were submitted to the department from Monday to Tuesday. From Tuesday to Wednesday, only 961 new tests were submitted, dropping off from previous West Virginia testing rates. From Wednesday to Thursday, just over 1,700 new tests were submitted.

As of May 7, testing numbers indicated that West Virginia has tested 3.14% of its population for COVID-19 – significantly higher than the national average of 2.28% and than Virginia, which has tested 1.32%.

Of those that have been tested in West Virginia, 2.24% received positive COVID-19 tests. Governor Jim Justice's plan for reopening West Virginia calls for that percentage to remain below 3% in order for plans to keep moving forward for phases of reopening the state.

May 4 started Week 2 of Gov. Jim Justice's plan for reopening, when some businesses, like hair salons, opened back up, with ongoing safety restrictions.

But testing for many people across West Virginia has been hard to obtain, with people reporting difficulties finding anywhere near them that can perform tests and a lot of people in rural areas having to travel miles to the closest hospital just to find out that they don't meet the screening requirements.

Of all the confirmed cases in the state, 22% have been among people 70 and older.

That's likely due to West Virginia's all-out effort ordered by Governor Jim Justice to try to test every single nursing home resident across the state for COVID-19.

At this point, of the West Virginians who have tested positive for COVID-19, the majority have already recovered.

As of May 6, 76 patients were hospitalized, 399 were in home isolation, and 716 had fully recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

All of that data and more can be found in a slideshow here, updated daily.

Medical providers and laboratories have been required to report positive test results to DHHR, but will now have to report all results and do so electronically. Once the DHHR has them, they then submit the official numbers to the CDC and update their state website.

As of 10 a.m. on May 7, there were 3 confirmed cases in Grant County, 12 confirmed cases in Hardy County, and 5 confirmed cases in Pendleton County.

Across the state, these are the confirmed cases by county, as of 10 a.m. on May 7:

