West Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 1,366 with positive rate staying low

As of 10 a.m on May 11, when the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) issued their morning update on the COVID-19 case total, there had been 1,366 confirmed cases across the Mountain State.

Hardy County, which at the start of May had six confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 on the morning of May 7, had 16 as of the May 11 morning update.

And that number may rise in the coming days as Monday brings a chance for all workers at the Pilgrim's Pride poultry plant in Moorefield to be tested for COVID-19.

A total of 63,469 West Virginia residents have been tested, with 62,103 negative results, 1,366 positive results, and 54 confirmed deaths due to the virus.

As of May 11, testing numbers indicated that West Virginia has tested 3.43% of its population for COVID-19 – significantly higher than the national average of 2.54% and than Virginia, which has tested 1.51%.

Of those that have been tested in West Virginia, 2.19% received positive COVID-19 tests. Governor Jim Justice's plan for reopening West Virginia calls for that percentage to remain below 3% in order for plans to keep moving forward for phases of reopening the state.

Last week launched Week 2 of Gov. Jim Justice's plan for reopening, when some businesses, like hair salons, opened back up, with ongoing safety restrictions.

But testing for many people across West Virginia has been hard to obtain, with people reporting difficulties finding anywhere near them that could perform tests and a lot of people in rural areas having to travel miles to the closest hospital just to find out that they didn't meet the screening requirements.

Of all the confirmed cases in the state, 21% have been among people 70 and older.

Under an order by Governor Jim Justice, every single nursing home resident across the state was tested for COVID-19.

At this point, of the West Virginians who have tested positive for COVID-19, the majority have already recovered.

As of May 10, 49 patients were hospitalized, 456 were in home isolation, and 775 had fully recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

All of that data and more can be found in a slideshow here, updated daily.

Medical providers and laboratories have been required to report positive test results to DHHR, but will now have to report all results and do so electronically. Once the DHHR has them, they then submit the official numbers to the CDC and update their state website.

As of 10 a.m on May 11, there were 3 confirmed cases in Grant County, 16 confirmed cases in Hardy County, and 5 confirmed cases in Pendleton County.

Across the state, these are the confirmed cases by county, as of 10 a.m on May 11:

Barbour (7), Berkeley (190), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (35), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (16), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (185), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (23), Mingo (2), Monongalia (113), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).