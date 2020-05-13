West Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 1,398, with Hardy County count climbing

As of 10 a.m on May 13, when the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) issued their morning update on the COVID-19 case total, there had been 1,398 confirmed cases across the Mountain State — an increase of 20 cases since the department's Tuesday evening update.

Hardy County, which at the start of May had six confirmed COVID-19 cases, had increased to 20 by Wednesday morning.

That number may rise significantly in the coming days after a href="https://www.whsv.com/content/news/Results-expected-later-this-week-for-COVID-19-testing-in-Hardy-County-570415711.html" target="_blank">testing at the Pilgrim's Pride poultry plant in Moorefield and drive-thru testing in the surrounding community on Monday and Tuesday. Results from those tests are expected around Thursday.

A total of 66,680 West Virginia residents have been tested, with 65,282 negative results, 1,398 positive results, and 58 confirmed deaths due to the virus.

That marked around 1,600 total tests administered between the Tuesday and Wednesday morning updates.

As of May 13, testing numbers indicated that West Virginia has tested 3.66% of its population for COVID-19 – significantly higher than the national average of 2.83% and than Virginia, which has tested 1.75%.

Of those that have been tested in West Virginia, 2.11% received positive COVID-19 tests. Governor Jim Justice's plan for reopening West Virginia calls for that percentage to remain below 3% in order for plans to keep moving forward for phases of reopening the state.

This week began Week 3 of Gov. Jim Justice's plan for reopening, when some businesses, like drive-in theaters, were able to reopen.

But testing for many people across West Virginia has been hard to obtain, with people reporting difficulties finding anywhere near them that could perform tests and a lot of people in rural areas having to travel miles to the closest hospital just to find out that they didn't meet the screening requirements.

Of all the confirmed cases in the state, 21% have been among people 70 and older.

Under an order by Governor Jim Justice, every single nursing home resident across the state was tested for COVID-19.

At this point, of the West Virginians who have tested positive for COVID-19, the majority have already recovered.

As of May 12, 58 patients were hospitalized, 457 were in home isolation, and 813 had fully recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

All of that data and more can be found in a slideshow here, updated daily.

Medical providers and laboratories have been required to report positive test results to DHHR, but will now have to report all results and do so electronically. Once the DHHR has them, they then submit the official numbers to the CDC and update their state website.

As of 10 a.m on May 13, there were 5 confirmed cases in Grant County (+2 from Tuesday), 20 confirmed cases in Hardy County (+3 from Tuesday), and 5 confirmed cases in Pendleton County.

Across the state, these are the confirmed cases by county, as of 10 a.m on May 13:

Barbour (7), Berkeley (197), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (34), Gilmer (8), Grant (5), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (10), Hancock (12), Hardy (20), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (91), Kanawha (189), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (25), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (44), Wyoming (1)