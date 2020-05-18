West Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 1,491, with 919 recovered

As of 10 a.m on May 18, when the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) issued their morning update on the COVID-19 case total, there had been 1,491 confirmed cases across the Mountain State — an increase of 50 cases since the department's Friday morning update.

Graphic provided by West Virginia DHHR

Hardy County, which at the start of May had six confirmed COVID-19 cases, rose to 25 by the end of last week, largely due to testing at the Pilgrim's Pride poultry plant in Moorefield and drive-thru testing in the surrounding community at the start of the week.

A total of 76,035 West Virginia residents have been tested, with 74,544 negative results, 1,491 positive results, and 67 confirmed deaths due to the virus.

As of May 18, testing numbers indicated that West Virginia has tested 4.12% of its population for COVID-19 – significantly higher than the national average of 3.24% and than Virginia, which has tested 2.1%.

Of those that have been tested in West Virginia, 1.96% received positive COVID-19 tests. Governor Jim Justice's plan for reopening West Virginia calls for that percentage to remain below 3% in order for plans to keep moving forward for phases of reopening the state.

This week starts Week 4 of Gov. Jim Justice's plan for reopening, with a large number of businesses able to open back up on May 21, including indoor dining at restaurants, tanning salons, state park campgrounds, and others.

But testing for some people across West Virginia has been hard to obtain, with people reporting difficulties finding anywhere near them that could perform tests and a lot of people in rural areas having to travel miles to the closest hospital just to find out that they didn't meet the screening requirements.

Of all the confirmed cases in the state, 21% have been among people 70 and older.

Under an order by Governor Jim Justice, every single nursing home resident across the state was tested for COVID-19.

At this point, of the West Virginians who have tested positive for COVID-19, the majority have already recovered.

As of May 18, 48 patients were hospitalized, 425 were in home isolation, and 919 had fully recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

All of that data and more can be found in a slideshow here, updated daily.

Medical providers and laboratories have been required to report positive test results to DHHR, but will now have to report all results and do so electronically. Once the DHHR has them, they then submit the official numbers to the CDC and update their state website.

As of 10 a.m on May 18, there were 6 confirmed cases in Grant County, 25 confirmed cases in Hardy County, and 5 confirmed cases in Pendleton County.

Across the state, these are the confirmed cases by county, as of 10 a.m on May 18:

Barbour (7), Berkeley (210), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (35), Jackson (136), Jefferson (100), Kanawha (205), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (24), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (29), Mingo (4), Monongalia (116), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (8), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (11), Randolph (7), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (48), Wyoming (2)