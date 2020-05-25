West Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 1,774

As of 10 a.m. on May 25, when the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) issued their morning update on the COVID-19 case total, there had been 1,774 confirmed cases across the Mountain State — an increase of 69 cases since Friday evening.

The state's case numbers shifted substantially on Friday, when the health department changed their reporting system to begin including "probable" cases, per CDC recommendations.

"Probable" cases are cases that were diagnosed by a doctor based on symptoms and exposure without a test – also known as clinical diagnoses.

Along with the latest case updates on Friday evening, the DHHR rolled out new improvements to their state website, including searchable county specific information with demographics on positive cases and individuals tested.

Like in Virginia, West Virginia has begun to see an increase in serology-based (antibody) testing in recent weeks. They say those tests will not be included in their overall dashboard reporting of confirmed lab results for COVID-19, but will be reported separately with the county and lab tests tabs.

According to the DHHR, the new dashboard also reports both active and recovered cases on a county-by-county level.

“Recovery data from case investigations allows us to look at outcomes – following individuals through to their end of illness,” Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

Virginia does not report that data, because the Virginia Department of Health does not track COVID-19 patients through their illness but only reports identified cases, hospitalizations based on discharge data, and deaths reported by health districts.

On Monday, 86,325 total tests had been processed in West Virginia, with 1,774 COVID-19 cases and 72 confirmed deaths due to the disease.

For our local counties, here is the latest case update:

• Grant County - 11 confirmed cases and 1 probable case | 4 recovered

• Hardy County - 37 confirmed cases | 9 recovered

• Pendleton County - 9 confirmed cases and 1 probable case | 3 recovered

Hardy County, which at the start of May had six confirmed COVID-19 cases, has steadily risen over the past week, partially due to an outbreak at the Pilgrim's Pride poultry plant in Moorefield.

But just over the mountain, in Virginia,counties in the central and northern Shenandoah Valley have confirmed hundreds of cases.

Statewide, a total of 86,325 West Virginia residents have been tested, with 72 confirmed deaths due to the virus.

By Monday morning, testing numbers indicated that West Virginia has tested 4.71% of its population for COVID-19 – significantly higher than the national average of 4% and than Virginia, which has tested 2.62%.

Of those that have been tested in West Virginia, 2.06% received positive COVID-19 tests on a cumulative level. On a daily level, from Sunday to Monday, 3.22% of the latest people tested received positive results.

Governor Jim Justice's plan for reopening West Virginia calls for that percentage to remain below 3% in order for plans to keep moving forward for phases of reopening the state.

This Tuesday, May 26, starts Week 5 of that plan, which allows museums, zoos, and visitor centers to reopen, as well as bars at 50% capacity, among other additions.

At this point, of the West Virginians who have tested positive for COVID-19, the majority have already recovered.

As of the evening of May 23 (the latest data available), 36 patients were hospitalized, 13 were in the ICU, and 1,135 had fully recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

All of that data and more can be found in a slideshow here, updated twice daily.

Medical providers and laboratories electronically report positive test results to DHHR. Once the DHHR has them, they then submit the official numbers to the CDC and update their state website.

Across the state, these are the confirmed cases by county, as of 10 a.m. on May 25:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (276/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (21/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (37/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (151/3), Kanawha (210/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (120/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (39/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (16/5), Putnam (32/0), Raleigh (14/1), Randolph (36/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (49/3), Wyoming (3/0).