West Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 1,797

As of 10 a.m. on May 26, when the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) issued their morning update on the COVID-19 case total, there had been 1,797 confirmed cases across the Mountain State — an increase of 23 cases since Monday morning.

Graphic provided by West Virginia DHHR

The state's case numbers shifted substantially on Friday, when the health department changed their reporting system to begin including "probable" cases, per CDC recommendations.

"Probable" cases are cases that were diagnosed by a doctor based on symptoms and exposure without a test – also known as clinical diagnoses.

According to the DHHR, the new dashboard also reports both active and recovered cases on a county-by-county level.

“Recovery data from case investigations allows us to look at outcomes – following individuals through to their end of illness,” Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

By Tuesday morning, 87,483 total tests had been processed in West Virginia, with 1,797 COVID-19 cases and 73 confirmed deaths due to the disease.

That was an increase of 1,158 tests between Monday and Tuesday.

For our local counties, here is the latest case update:

• Grant County - 10 confirmed cases and 1 probable case | 4 recovered

• Hardy County - 38 confirmed cases | 9 recovered

• Pendleton County - 9 confirmed cases and 1 probable case | 3 recovered

Hardy County, which at the start of May had six confirmed COVID-19 cases, has steadily risen over the past two weeks, partially due to an outbreak at the Pilgrim's Pride poultry plant in Moorefield.

By Monday, testing numbers indicated that West Virginia had tested 4.71% of its population for COVID-19 – significantly higher than the national average of 4% and than Virginia, which has tested 2.62%.

Of those that have been tested in West Virginia, 2.05% received positive COVID-19 tests on a cumulative level. On a daily level, from Monday evening to Tuesday morning, 2.29% of the latest people tested received positive results.

Governor Jim Justice's plan for reopening West Virginia calls for that cumulative percentage to remain below 3% in order for plans to keep moving forward for phases of reopening the state.

Tuesday, May 26, starts Week 5 of that plan, which allows museums, zoos, and visitor centers to reopen, as well as bars at 50% capacity, among other additions.

At this point, of the West Virginians who have tested positive for COVID-19, the majority have already recovered.

As of the evening of May 23 (the latest data available), 36 patients were hospitalized, 13 were in the ICU, and 1,135 had fully recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

All of that data and more can be found in a slideshow here, updated twice daily.

Medical providers and laboratories electronically report positive test results to DHHR. Once the DHHR has them, they then submit the official numbers to the CDC and update their state website.

Across the state, these are the confirmed cases by county, as of 10 a.m. on May 26:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (278/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (21/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (158/3), Kanawha (212/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (38/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (121/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (40/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (32/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (40/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (49/3), Wyoming (3/0).