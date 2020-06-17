West Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 2,358

As of 10 a.m. on June 17, when the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) issued their morning update on the COVID-19 case total, there had been 2,358 confirmed cases across the Mountain State.

Graphic provided by West Virginia DHHR

The number includes "probable" cases, per CDC recommendations. "Probable" cases are cases that were diagnosed by a doctor based on symptoms and exposure without a test – also known as clinical diagnoses.

By Wednesday morning, 138,256 total tests had been processed in West Virginia, with 2,358 COVID-19 cases and 88 confirmed deaths due to the disease.

That marked an increase of 26 cases, among 5,114 tests, since the Tuesday morning update.

For our local counties, here is the latest case update:

• Grant County - 15 confirmed cases and 1 probable case | 12 recovered

• Hardy County - 40 confirmed cases and 1 probable case | 23 recovered

• Pendleton County - 11 confirmed cases and 2 probable cases | 10 recovered | 1 death

This past Saturday, West Virginia's health department offered free testing at several local sites, so it's likely that numbers for our area may increase in the coming days. You can learn more about that here.

Hardy County, which at the start of May had six confirmed COVID-19 cases, steadily rose over the second half of May, partially due to an outbreak at the Pilgrim's Pride poultry plant in Moorefield.

By Wednesday morning, testing numbers indicated that West Virginia had tested 7.49% of its population for COVID-19 – higher than the national average of 7.16% (although that's been steadily closing in) and than Virginia, which has tested 5.55%.

Of those that have been tested in West Virginia, 1.71% received positive COVID-19 tests on a cumulative level. On a daily level, from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning, 1.68% of the latest people tested received positive results.

Governor Jim Justice's plan for reopening West Virginia calls for the cumulative percentage to remain below 3% in order for plans to keep moving forward for phases of reopening the state, and that has not presented a problem so far.

At this point, of the West Virginians who have tested positive for COVID-19, the majority have already recovered.

As of the evening of June 16, 24 patients were hospitalized, 8 were in the ICU, and 1,639 had fully recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

All of that data and more can be found in a slideshow here, updated twice daily.

Medical providers and laboratories electronically report positive test results to DHHR. Once the DHHR has them, they then submit the official numbers to the CDC and update their state website.

These are the confirmed and probable cases in West Virginia, broken down by county, as of 10 a.m. on June 17:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (385/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (74/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (37/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (206/5), Kanawha (245/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (52/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (131/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (57/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (22/5), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (25/1), Randolph (144/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (11/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (106/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (5/0)