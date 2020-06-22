West Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 2,552

As of 10 a.m. on June 22, when the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) issued their morning update on the COVID-19 case total, there had been 2,552 confirmed cases across the Mountain State.

The number includes "probable" cases, per CDC recommendations. "Probable" cases are cases that were diagnosed by a doctor based on symptoms and exposure without a test – also known as clinical diagnoses.

By Monday morning, 151,113 total tests had been processed in West Virginia, with 2,552 COVID-19 cases and 89 confirmed deaths due to the disease.

For our local counties, here is the latest case update:

• Grant County - 15 confirmed cases and 1 probable case | 12 recovered

• Hardy County - 41 confirmed cases and 1 probable case | 23 recovered

• Pendleton County - 12 confirmed cases and 1 probable case | 10 recovered | 1 death

By Monday morning, testing numbers indicated that West Virginia had tested 8.21% of its population for COVID-19 – higher than the national average of 7.45% (although that's been steadily closing in) and than Virginia, which has tested 5.73%.

Of those that have been tested in West Virginia, 1.66% received positive COVID-19 tests on a cumulative level. On a daily level, from Sunday evening to Monday morning, 1.66% of the latest people tested received positive results.

Governor Jim Justice's plan for reopening West Virginia calls for the cumulative percentage to remain below 3% in order for plans to keep moving forward for phases of reopening the state, and that has not presented a problem so far.

At this point, of the West Virginians who have tested positive for COVID-19, the majority have already recovered.

As of the evening of June 21, 23 patients were hospitalized, 3 were in the ICU, and 1,681 had fully recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

These are the confirmed and probable cases in West Virginia, broken down by county, as of 10 a.m. on June 22:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case):

Barbour (13/0), Berkeley (415/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (81/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (58/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (51/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (49/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (211/5), Kanawha (260/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (22/0), Mineral (51/2), Mingo (11/3), Monongalia (140/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (72/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (48/15), Putnam (43/1), Raleigh (33/1), Randolph (150/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (12/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (11/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (7/0)