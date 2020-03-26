West Virginia DHHR announces $76 payment for many propane heat customers

Many West Virginians who receive propane for heating are eligible for a cash payment to help with their heating expenses from this winter.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced on Thursday a supplemental propane payment that was made possible by a $250,000 donation resulting from a class action settlement in the Swiger v. AmeriGas case, which was approved pursuant to the 2010 Order of Judge Robert B. Stone of the Monongalia County Circuit Court.

The donation was facilitated by Class Attorney David J. Romano of Romano Law Office LC, Clarksburg, West Virginia and Edgar C. Gentle, III, Court Appointed Claims Administrator, Hoover, Alabama.

“DHHR is pleased to provide special propane heating assistance to approximately 3,549 eligible families,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “The payments resulting from this donation will help many households offset rising heating expenses this winter.”

Any West Virginia residents who receive propane for heating and who applied for and received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment this past winter will automatically get a $76 payment to help with their heating expenses.

The state says all payments should be issued by March 26.

