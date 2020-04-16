West Virginia DHHR issues social distancing guidelines for all retailers

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), in partnership with the Bureau for Public Health, filed an emergency rule on Thursday to provide consistency on social distancing guidelines for all retailers.

The emergency rule is meant to provide assurance for purchasers, according to the DHHR, by implementing uniform guidelines across the state.

It sets standard regulations for social distancing in any retail space across all 55 West Virginia counties, instead of decisions being made on county and store levels.

“This aligns with Governor Justice’s direction to us that we continue to do everything in DHHR’s power to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, while also keeping critical retail operations open and functioning in a safe manner for both the employees and the public,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

You can find the new standards for West Virginia retailers here.