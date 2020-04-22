West Virginia DHHR offering special assistance payment due to COVID-19

West Virginia's health department has announced a new special assistance payment for select groups of people facing severe financial effects of COVID-19.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia Bureau for Children and Families, they're releasing a one-time special assistance payment of Pandemic Diversionary Cash Assistance (PDCA) as part of the state's response to the coronavirus.

“This payment will provide families who have temporarily lost or had reduced income with additional financial support to supplement monthly living expenses or other needs due to the pandemic,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families.

The department says anyone applying has to not be participating in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, also known as WV WORKS. Applicants have to have a dependent child in their home; low or no income due to COVID-19; expect to return to their previous employment, have a job offer, or expect future income from another source; and have to not be sanctioned for non-compliance in a BCF program.

According to the state, the PDCA is an alternative to the WV WORKS program and asset limits for WV WORKS will apply. Receipt of the PDCA does not count toward the 60-month TANF lifetime limit or other DHHR benefits.

The department says the payment can equal the maximum WV WORKS benefit amount, based on the family’s needs and size, multiplied by four.

Rent or mortgage payments, utility payments, household supplies, future employment needs, and ongoing household expenses are taken into consideration when determining PDCA payment amounts.

To apply, West Virginians can contact their local DHHR office, which you can find at dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Pages/MapList.aspx. You can also call DHHR’s Customer Services hotline at 1-877-716-1212.

