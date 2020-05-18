West Virginia DMV announces changes to get services running by May 26

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles will soon resume services that were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting May 26, the DMV will offer appointments for services that must be done in person, including transferring an out-of-state driver's license, issuing an original identification card, reissuing an ID card or driver's license with changes, driver knowledge examinations, and salesperson knowledge examinations.

There will be appointments offered at the following regional office locations:

• Kanawha City / Charleston

• Winfield

• Beckley

• Charles Town / Kearneysville

• Huntington

• Moundsville

• Fairmont

• Flatwoods

• Romney

• Parkersburg

The DMV will also resume driver skill exams on May 26th at nine locations. New courses have been created that will let the driver examiner observe driving from outside of the car while the applicant completes the test with a licensed parent or other licensed driver over the age of 21 accompanying the driver in the vehicle. Those locations are:

• Kanawha City / Charleston

• Beckley

• Charles Town / Kearneysville

• Huntington

• Moundsville

• Fairmont

• Flatwoods

• Romney

• Parkersburg

The DMV will also offer an online appointment scheduling application at dmv.wv.gov, also starting May 26. This will help prevent customers from exposure to large crowds and will reduce wait times.

Safety measures have been put in place at regional offices, including plexiglass wall dividers, temperature checks, masks for employees and cleaning supplies.

The 90-day extensions granted for certain expired documents have been modified. These extensions are for documents that expire between March 1, 2020 and August 1, 2020 and apply to the following:

• Any Driver’s License including Graduated Driver's License (levels 1, 2, and 3, and includes February expiration dates) and Commercial Driver’s License

• Instructional Permits, including Commercial Permits

• Vehicle registration, including temporary vehicle registrations or plates, and IRP registration

Customers are encouraged to use the DMV's online services portal to handle most of their requests, such as:

• Driver’s license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle)

• Duplicate driver’s license request

• Vehicle registration renewals

• Duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards

• Print your driving record

• Check your driver’s license status

• A full list of online services may be found by going to dmv.wv.gov

“We now have a solution for every service that the DMV offers,” says Commissioner Frazier, “although the method of delivery may be different than in the past. Necessity is the mother of invention and we hope that the additional online services and appointment-based scheduling system will have a positive impact on customer service long after the pandemic is in our rearview mirror. We have learned to be more flexible and I know that we will continue to make modifications to make our service better than ever.”

For title and registration work, you can mail in your documents or visit any open license agency in the state.

If you have any questions, you can contact the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles at 1-800-642-9066.