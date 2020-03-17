West Virginia DMV offices to stay open, but limit number of customers

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is limiting the number of customers allowed in their regional offices at the same time.

This is due to the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources regarding the coronavirus, which suggest limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people.

The West Virginia DMV says all offices will remain open, but each location will permit no more than 10 to 20 people inside their offices at any time.

The announcement for the WV DMV came shortly after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced in a press conference that Virginia would be closing all regional DMV offices from March 18 to at least April 2 as a response to the coronavirus.

The WV DMV says their staff will wipe down counters and chairs throughout the day.

Most transactions can be done online or through the mail and do not require a trip to a regional office, according to the DMV.

Online services include:

• Driver's license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle)

• Duplicate driver's license request

• Vehicle registration renewals

• Duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards

• Print your driving record

• Check your driver's license status

You can find a full list of online services here and can also contact the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles at 1-800-642-9066.