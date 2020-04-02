West Virginia Dept. of Education partners with WV Public Broadcasting

To keep students learning while schools are closed due to COVID-19 in West Virginia, the state's Department of Education has partnered with West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB) to deliver what they're calling student engagement content on the statewide TV network.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s statewide network will air 30-minute programs from 9 to 9:30 a.m., called "Education Station."

The program will be developed and provided by educators with the West Virginia Department of Education, as well as people in the field, addressing the need to provide students ongoing access to learning opportunities, regardless of internet connectivity or operational devices at the student’s home.

“The partnership with WVPB helps us to stay engaged with children and families during this challenging time,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “The school closure has required us to be creative, flexible and focused on meeting the needs of our children, and I am grateful for West Virginia Public Broadcasting, and their enthusiasm for helping us meet this need.”

"We are excited to be collaborating with the West Virginia Department of Education in providing an educational resource in this time of need," said West Virginia Public Broadcasting Executive Director Chuck Roberts. "Our mission is to educate, inspire, and inform using our statewide television, radio, and digital network and we are so pleased to work with the WVDE in providing this essential at-home learning service. The hope is that we can help keep teachers and students connected and engaged during this unprecedented time."

West Virginia Public Broadcasting, or WVPB, is available on many cable systems throughout the state, as well was over-the-air.

The WV Dept. of Education has compiled for resources for educators and families on their website, including both technology-driven and screen-free options for grades pre-k through 12.

In addition to the resources available through the WVDE, West Virginia Public Broadcasting has dedicated a page to the COVID-19 pandemic with information, including additional educational resources, at wvpublic.org.

