West Virginia First Lady announces winners of 'Create a Quarter' contest

West Virginia First Cathy Lady Justice announced the winners of a new Create a Quarter for West Virginia' contest in a Valentine's Day reception in Charleston.

The contest was the sixth installment of the First Lady's Student Artist Series, which is an initiative that promotes the importance of arts within schools throughout West Virginia by hosting art competitions for students of various ages during special holidays, according to a release from the First Lady's office.

In honor of Presidents' Day, ll 11th-grade students attending public and private schools in West Virginia were invited to study the history of Presidents' Day and then re-create the reverse side of the West Virginia state quarter in their own artistic style.

Justice chose the first through tenth place winners, as well as five honorable mentions.

Each winner receives gift cards for their art pieces, which featured scenes from Blackwater Falls, West Virginia University, the State Capitol Complex, and even West Virginia legend Mothman.

First place was Jada Morris, from Poca High School in Putnam County.

Locally, Brett Waggy, from Pendleton County High School in Pendleton County, took home third place in the competition.

You can find a photo of all the winning quarters above.

The Valentine’s Day reception also featured a cello performance by Camden Wentz, a Buckhannon-Upshur High School student, a visit from 95-year-old veteran Jackson Jones, and a special thank you to Shirley White and several Gold Star Mothers.

Students could use painting, drawing, or any art medium to make their quarter design.

The West Virginia quarter was released in 2005 as a part of the United States Mint's 50 State Quarters program. The quarter features the New River Gorge Bridge on the reverse side and the traditional bust of President George Washington on the obverse.