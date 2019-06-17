West Virginia House reconvenes as teachers fill Capitol

West Virginia teachers are again protesting at the Capitol as the House of Delegates reconvenes for the special legislative session on education.

The House met Monday morning and then broke off into committees to debate bills.

Educators are filling the statehouse's halls to speak out against a sweeping Senate GOP proposal that would allow the state's first charter schools.

Union leaders have called for the special session to come to an end, releasing a poll of 1,500 voters. They hope the omnibus bill will be broken up and voted on separately. They said, "our hope is in the house but not sure if the house is listening."

Last week, the minority leader of the West Virginia House of Delegates, Tim Miley, along with other House democrats, delivered a letter to Gov. Justice calling the special session a "waste of taxpayer money."

Teacher representatives believe a halt in education discussion will give legislative leadership time to mend fences and thoroughly prepare legislation that will be mutually agreed upon for the 2020 regular session.

The Senate passed the wide-ranging proposal earlier this month. The bill also contains a pay raise for teachers, mental health services for students and a provision that allows county boards to fire educators who strike.

One bill being discussed by House lawmakers Monday would remove the anti-strike provisions of the bill passed by the State Senate and would set a cap of 10 authorized and operating charter schools. However, educator groups say they are not interested in charter schools at all. If the bill allows for even one, they will not be in favor of it.

They do hope lawmakers will address other issues like adding school counselors, school nurses and other wraparound services.

The poll released by the unions shows 71% of West Virginians have heard about The Student Success Act and 62% oppose it, while 29% support it. The poll was conducted by Change Research. The margin of error is 2.5%.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice called the special session after the legislature failed to agree on education measures during this year's regular session.

