West Virginia man convicted of killing 7-year-old in 1981

A jury has convicted a man in the slaying of a 7-year-old West Virginia boy more than 38 years after the child's body was found in a wooded area near a ball field.

The Exponent Telegram reports 55-year-old William Clyde Jeffries was found guilty Wednesday of second-degree murder in the 1981 slaying of Conrad Roger "C.R." Diaz. Harrison County Prosecutor Rachel Romano said Jeffries took Diaz to the woods to molest him and then killed him when he wouldn't be quiet.

Defense attorney Christopher M. Wilson said Jeffries was cleared in the original investigation and the state’s case was primarily based on a February 2018 confession in which Jeffries told investigators “what they wanted to hear."