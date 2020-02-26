West Virginia Senate OKs bill to keep Daylight Saving Time year-long

The West Virginia Senate has advanced a proposal that would keep the state on Daylight Saving Time year-round.

Senate Bill 106 passed on a 32-2 vote, with only Senators Azinger and Woelfel voting against the bill.

It now heads to the House of Delegates, where it will first go through the House Judiciary Committee.

The bill would make Daylight Saving time the official time for West Virginia year-round. That would essentially mean that once clocks spring forward one hour in March, they would not fall back an hour in the fall, but would stay there for the future.

A similar bill failed to make it to the Senate floor for a vote last legislative session.

Other states have considered similar legislation, but even if signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice, the law would not automatically make the change permanent. Congress first has to pass a federal law to give states the authority to make changes to how they observe Daylight Saving Time.

President Donald Trump has expressed support for the idea of permanent daylight saving nationwide.

Daylight Saving Time begins on the second Sunday of March when clocks move ahead by one hour to allow for more daylight in the evening and less in the morning. Clocks then move back an hour on the first Sunday in November.