West Virginia State Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash

West Virginia State Police responded to a crash around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday where a pedestrian was struck by two vehicles near 2340 Valley Road in Berkeley Springs WV. Upon arriving on scene Corporal J. A Padilla was advised the pedestrian was deceased.

Corporal Padilla was able to determine by statements and evidence on scene that the pedestrian was in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by at least two vehicles traveling Northbound.

The first vehicle was a blue, 2012 Mack Tractor Trailer which swerved to the right to avoid the collision, but side swiped the pedestrian.

The driver of the Acura sedan was unable to see the pedestrian laying in the road and traveled over him. The pedestrian sustained injuries resulting in death. The drivers of both vehicle were not injured.

Through the course of his investigation Corporal Padilla was able to identify the deceased as Ryan Christopher Ogden, 44, of Berkeley Springs WV. His next of kin has been notified.

The crash is currently under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.