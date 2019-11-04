West Virginia Supreme Court announces next 2 chief justices

Tim Armstead will become the West Virginia Supreme Court's chief justice on Jan 1.

The court announced the decision Monday following an administrative conference. As chief justice, he'll become the administrative leader of the state's judiciary system, including circuit, family and magistrate courts.

The court also designated Justice Evan Jenkins to serve as chief justice in 2021.

The justices voted to return to a one-year rotation for the position.

Armstead is a former Republican House of Delegates speaker who won election to the bench in November 2018, three months after Gov. Jim Justice appointed him to a temporary seat. Armstead is completing the term of Menis Ketchum and is up for re-election in May.

Ketchum retired last year before House impeachment hearings, pleaded guilty in federal court to a felony fraud count related to his personal use of a state vehicle and gas fuel card and was sentenced to probation.

“I am honored to have the trust of my fellow West Virginians to serve on their Supreme Court of Appeals and to have the confidence of my fellow Justices to serve as Chief Justice in 2020,” Armstead stated in a press release. “This year has been a year of rebuilding and restoration for our Court. Under the leadership of Chief Justice Beth Walker, our Court has worked to build a stronger, more open and accessible court. I am excited to have this opportunity to build upon that effort in 2020 and will work hard to ensure our court system continues to earn the trust of the people of our state."

Gov. Justice also appointed Jenkins. He took office in October and was elected by voters in November 2018 to fill the vacant seat for West Virginia Supreme Court Division 2.

“Each and every day we continue to focus on rebuilding the public’s trust and confidence in our state’s highest court," Jenkins stated in the press release. "Chief Justice Walker’s leadership this year has brought much needed accountability and transparency to the work of the court. Our decision to return to a seniority based rotation is just another important step that demonstrates the excellent working relationship the Justices share with one another and our commitment to the court’s important work. Justice Armstead will do an outstanding job as chief justice in 2020 and I look forward to working with him these next twelve months.”

Justices Armstead and Jenkins currently serve alongside Chief Justice Elizabeth Walker, Justice Margaret Workman, and Justice John Hutchison. As Jenkins mentioned, the pair is working to repair the high court's reputation after a scandalous and historic year.

In 2018, the House of Delegates voted to impeach four of West Virginia's Supreme Court justices over office renovations that evolved into accusations of corruption and neglect of duty. Justices Allen Loughry, Margaret Workman, Robin Davis, and Beth Walker were accused of wasting millions of dollars in taxpayer money on "lavish" and "unnecessary" spending.

The impeachments did not include former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Menis E. Ketchum II. He resigned a day before the impeachment proceedings began. Ketchum pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in August of 2018, but avoided prison time and was sentenced to three years of probation, ordered to pay $749.77 in restitution to the state, and fined $20,000.

Ketchum served on the high court from January 2008 until his retirement. Investigators say he admitted to repeated personal use of a state vehicle and state fuel credit card for a nearly three-year period from 2011 to 2014.

Former Justice Robin Davis also avoided impeachment by retiring on Aug. 13 -- the same day the House voted to impeach. She resigned after being named in the articles of impeachment.

Armstead and Jenkins filled the seats left vacant by Ketchum and Davis.

Former Chief Justice Allen Loughry is currently in prison. He was convicted in October of 2018 on 11 criminal counts in connection with finances involving the state Supreme Court and Loughry's personal use of state property. In addition to a two-year prison sentence, he also agreed to be disbarred and never seek another public office for the rest of his life. Loughry also agreed to pay more than $5,000 to the disciplinary counsel for the cost of the investigation, along with a $3,000 fine.

Justice Margaret Workman successfully halted the remaining impeachment proceedings. She and Justice Beth Walker, the current chief justice, remain on the bench.

The state Senate asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the ruling that halted the impeachments. However, the justices decided not to intervene in the case.

“The new Court has worked successfully as a team this year, and I know that cooperation and collegiality will continue,” Chief Justice Walker stated. “I am grateful to my colleagues for the opportunity to serve as Chief Justice and am confident that our important work to safeguard the integrity of our judiciary will continue under Justice Armstead’s leadership.”

Before joining the high court, Armstead was the speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates and Jenkins was a member of the United States House of Representatives. Armstead's family lives in Elkview and Jenkins' family lives in Huntington.