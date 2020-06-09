West Virginia Supreme Court majority to be decided during Tuesday election

West Virginia voters will decide who will be on the ballot in November during the primary election Tuesday. But for some candidates, Tuesday is the finish line.

"Here in West Virginia, since the statute was most recently amended, it is important for people to understand that in the primary election, that is the final election for judges, including the justices of your Supreme Court of Appeals," Edyie Gaiser, Clerk of Court for the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, said.

This year, voters will shape the highest court in West Virginia.

"It is important to know that you are electing the justices for the next twelve years and you are electing a majority of the court on Tuesday," Gaiser said.

Justice John Hutchison and Chief Justice Tim Armstead will be running for reelection. Voters will also decide who will fill Justice Margaret Workman's Precinct 3 seat. She did not file for reelection.

Justice Workman was impeached following the 2018 investigation of alleged misuse of state funds.

Justice Workman's seat is an unexpired term, meaning the winner will not sit for a 12-year term, but rather, the remaining time between election cycles.

Learning about state justices is easier than learning about other offices.

"If they want to do a little bit of research between now and Tuesday, get on our website. The court has a very instructional website. You can actually read the opinions, and of course, the opinions are written by the court. Authored opinions are written by a particular justice and that justice's name would be on that opinion," Gaiser said.

The website can be found here.

Precinct 3's winner is expected to fill the seat by July. The other two winners will fill their positions in December.