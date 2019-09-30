West Virginia University's sexual assault cases have decreased by half

West Virginia University has not always had the safest reputation when it comes to sexual assault.

One student said "I am very happy the number is down, but it can always get lower. Our goal should be to get that number low every year."

The university recently released their annual Campus Security and Fire Safety Report, and now, the university has something to be proud about.

The report showed sexual assault crimes have decreased by nearly half since 2016.

"Campus just feels healthier, if that makes sense. People are being more mindful and more polite. And I think that promotes a feeling of safety and security," said student Cody Hatcher.

The report shows the number of "forcible sexual offenses" spiked in 2017 with thirteen reported cases, but in 2018, the number decreased to eight reported assaults.

"I am very happy the number is down, but it can always get lower. Our goal should be to get that number low every year," said Hatcher.

While sexual assault reports have went down, the report shows certain crimes such as car thefts have gone up.

WDTV reached out to university officials to ask them about this report, but they were unable to speak with them at this time.

