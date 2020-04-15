West Virginia attorney general advises all sheriffs to keep accepting concealed carry applications

West Virginia's attorney general had advised all sheriffs across the state to accept mail-in applications for concealed carry permits and renewals.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said that it will help ensure that West Virginians' Second Amendment rights will continue to be preserved throughout the COVID-19 pandemic while still observing social distancing directives.

Morrisey sent a letter to sheriffs for all 55 counties in the state to provide information on how to process applications for and renewals of concealed handgun licenses during the ongoing state of emergency.

“Nothing in state code requires applicants for concealed handgun licenses to show up in person,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “While we want our residents to be safe and practice good social distancing, we also want to ensure they can still exercise their right to keep and bear arms.”

Applications may be accepted by mail or could be collected through a dropbox outside the sheriff's office.

While a license is not required for most people age 21 and over to carry a concealed handgun under West Virginia law, having a valid concealed carry license helps West Virginians satisfy the requirement of a federal background check to purchase firearms. The state has also obtained concealed carry permit reciprocity with many states across the country, allowing people with West Virginia concealed carry licenses to also concealed carry within the borders of those states.

West Virginia residents with questions regarding concealed handgun licensing can contact their local sheriff’s department or read the Attorney General’s gun reciprocity page at www.wvago.gov.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline also remains open to help with claims of price gouging and other COVID-19 scams at 1-800-368-8808.