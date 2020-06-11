W.Va. attorney general announces regional 'Kids Kick Opioids' contest winners

The fourth annual Kids Kick Opioids contest, a competition designed to spur creativity and raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse through children's artwork in West Virginia, has wrapped up for 2020.

Submissions to the 2020 Kids Kick Opioids contest, displayed by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office

The contest, started and continued each year by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, asks elementary and middle school students to submit poems, drawings, letters or anything that promotes awareness of painkiller abuse.

Students can work individually or in groups and the winning entry is used in Morrisey's next statewide newspaper public service advertisement.

But there also regional winners, each of which is displayed in the state Capitol.

And on Thursday, Attorney General Morrisey announced five students from the Eastern Panhandle as regional winners of the 2020 contest.

They include:

• Abigail Nettles of Maysville Elementary School

• Anna Bowen of Moorefield Middle School

• Kaylee Arbogast of Moorefield Middle School

• Kelsey Rodgers of Moorefield Middle School

• Shelby Henderson of Charles Town Middle School.

“These entries demonstrate the immense creativity and talent of our students,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “In some instances, their designs also reveal the heartbreaking situations that some students experience at home. Drug abuse continues to needlessly claim too many lives and our hope is the entries from these talented students will bring greater awareness and change.”

The Attorney General received a total of 3,366 entries from 3,521 students at 91 middle and elementary schools across West Virginia – the highest participation since Kids Kick Opioids began. The submissions included a mix of drawings, poems and other designs aimed at promoting awareness.

Judges recognized winning entries from 41 students overall. Those designs will be displayed in the State Capitol in the fall.

The statewide winner and runners up have yet to be announced, but the statewide winning entry will appear in newspapers across West Virginia as the Attorney General’s next public service announcement.

Last year, a Moorefield student was the statewide runner-up and regional winner for her area.

Her artwork was chosen from 3,240 submissions meant to creatively illustrate the devastation caused by prescription painkiller abuse.

Many of the entries in 2019 shared a heartbreaking theme of children's personal experience with addiction in their family lives.

West Virginia has the nation's highest death rate involving drug overdoses. Nearly 1,000 West Virginians lost their lives to a drug overdose in 2018, many of which were opioid related.

