West Virginia awards millions for road work, including on Rt. 33 in Pendleton County

The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced on Thursday, with Governor Jim Justice, that bids have been awarded for $216 million worth of road construction and paving projects across the state.

In total, more than three dozen projects were approved, including a major one in Pendleton County.

“We are happy in these very difficult times to be able to continue working on our roads and bridges as we move forward on modernizing West Virginia’s transportation network,” Gov. Justice said. “These construction projects and the jobs they create will help us enormously in the weeks and months ahead as we get the state’s economic engine started again. Also, we are very, very pleased that the overwhelming majority of these bids were awarded to West Virginia contractors.”

Among the bids awarded were three of Gov. Justice’s Roads to Prosperity projects and one General Obligation Bond project.

The bids were awarded on April 14.

Gov. Justice’s vision and commitment to this historic road building and maintenance program has West Virginia on the right path and these projects will help the state for years to come,” Department of Transportation Secretary Byrd White said.

The following are the projects awarded for our local areas:

Grant County

• Resurfacing 1.00 mile along Main Street, WV 28, in Petersburg – awarded to West Virginia Paving, Inc., Dunbar, WV, - $445,361.65

Hardy County

• Resurfacing 1.98 miles along WV 55 from Sinks Bridge to Wardensville – awarded to Belt Paving, Inc., Cumberland, MD, - $1,504,878.00

• Resurfacing 4.96 miles along WV 55 from Luxemburg Road to Baker interchange – awarded to Belt Paving, Inc, Cumberland, MD, - $3,979,853.70

Pendleton County

• Install High Friction Surface Treatment (HFST) in 4 areas along US 33 – awarded to Titan Industrial Services, Inc. Baltimore, MD, - $91,850,000.00

• Resurfacing 2.82 miles along US 220 in Franklin – awarded to West Virginia Paving, Inc., Dunbar, WV, - $495,966.80