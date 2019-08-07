West Virginia bar has license suspended after fatal shooting

A fatal shooting occurred outside a West Virginia bar Sunday, prompting the suspension of its liquor license.

News outlets report The Hot Corner Bar will have its license suspended as of Monday for 10 days.

Gary "Gig" Robinson is the communications director for the Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. He confirmed the suspension Tuesday and says a review of the license is ongoing. The administration can determine several options, including lifting the suspension, extending it or terminating the license.

Police say a fight started at the bar this past weekend that led outside.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial says 19-year-old Tyler Zhea Asbury died Sunday after being shot outside the bar and later taken off life support. That investigation is ongoing.

This is the second shooting involving the bar in recent years. A 2017 shooting left a man wounded in both legs.

It is standard protocol to suspend a bar's license following an incident like this, the West Virginia ABC told media outlets.

Officers are investigating the case as a homicide.

Huntington Police have not released any updated information on any suspects or arrests in the case.

Tyler Asbury's family is remembering him as a fun-loving young man who loved to spend most of his time outside.

"He loved the outdoors," said Jennifer Morgan, his mother. "He loved to fish. He loved to hunt. He was great at racing dirt bikes. He was amazing."