West Virginia cancels in-person school for the rest of the academic year

Students in West Virginia will not return to a typical classroom this school year.

Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday during his daily news conference that students will continue distance learning until the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

That moves the state's policy on schools in line with Virginia, where Gov. Ralph Northam made the call to cancel in-person school for the remainder of the academic year nearly a month ago on March 23.

West Virginia schools had been closed since March as well, but Gov. Justice had previously set a date for them to reopen this week.

Gov. Justice added on Tuesday that students will return to school next year.

“As educators, we have supported Governor Justice’s goal to reopen school buildings and facilities when it could be done safely for students, educators and staff,” said West Virginia Department of Education Superintendent W. Clayton Burch. “While decisions of this magnitude are never easy, we appreciate that the Governor understands the importance of guarding the health of the education community, and we thank him for his leadership.”

Justice asked schools to find time and a place this summer to bring back graduates and let them walk across the stage to receive their diplomas that they have worked so hard for.

School systems across the state have already been implementing methods to keep educating children from a distance, including online classes and packets dropped off by school buses at children's homes. Many regions of the state struggle to get access to high-speed internet.

The West Virginia Department of Education has provided all counties guidance for continuing education that they say is "grounded in compassion, communication and common sense rather than traditional compliance measures that most are accustomed to in our education community."

As for graduations, West Virginia Board of Education members, county administrators, state PTA members, educators and WVDE staff comprise a Graduation Taskforce that is planning how to address issues surrounding high school graduations. Issues they're addressing include dual credit and Advanced Placement credit, free virtual schools, and CTE credentials, as well as developing meaningful, end-of-year recognitions and celebrations for high school seniors.

Individual counties will work with their boards of education and local health departments to plan details for graduation ceremonies.

School districts have also stepped up to keep providing meals to students while they're at home, providing 1.4 million meals across the state on a weekly basis.

