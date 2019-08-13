West Virginia city gets first ever female police officer

The city of Vienna, West Virginia, has finally welcomed a woman into its police department as a sworn officer.

WHSV's sister station, WTAP, reports Allyssa Kern, of Williamstown, was sworn in Monday by Mayor Randy Rapp.

Rapp says Kern is the 84-year-old city's first female police officer. Their department has about 20 officers.

Kern, 21, says she always wanted to be a police officer.

“I would watch cop shows on television and I would always be interested when I see people pulled over and wonder what’s going on and I always dreamt that I would be able to put myself in the officer’s shoes,” said Allyssa Kern.

Kern made the decision to pursue a career in blue last summer during her internship with the department.

“I just felt at home, they made me feel like one of the officers. After, I applied, I was determined that I would work for this department," said Kern.

The Little Hocking native graduated from Williamstown High School and couldn’t pass up a chance to serve at home in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

“It’s the ability to help the community to really be able to say I can go out and help anybody that needs me…that people depend on me," said Kern.

She graduated from West Virginia University last year with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and was as a Presidential Scholar, with a 4.0 GPA.

Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer thinks this will be a great hire for the city.

“She is a part of our family and it is the blue family and we take care of each other. It doesn’t matter if you’re male or female, a different race, it doesn’t matter we don’t see that here. We’re a big family, we take care of each other and that’s the way it is and that’s the way it’s gotta be,” said Chief Pifer.

Kern still has to complete 16 weeks of training at the police academy before officially joining the department.

"It’s always exciting getting a new police officer, getting a female police officer is really exciting, we’ve never had that before. She’s gonna have a lot of opportunity here and I think the citizens of Vienna are excited,” said Chief Pifer.

Kern is set to begin training at the West Virginia State Police Academy in two weeks.

