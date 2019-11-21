West Virginia city reviews policies on removing homeless camps

Leaders in a West Virginia city say they are reviewing their policies involving the removal of homeless camps.

A community is concerned after tents, blankets and other belongings were taken from a trail in Morgantown. | Credit: WDTV

WDTV reports Morgantown City Council made the announcement Tuesday, after photos were posted on Facebook showing a homeless camp being cleared out.

The camp, dubbed Angel Village, was started by 30-year-old Tonya Stalnaker who says she's been homeless by choice since May.

Stalnaker says she cried when she realized crews removed her camp along with her personal items, such as birth certificates and keepsakes.

Communications Manager Andrew Stacy confirmed that when camps are removed the items inside are tossed away.

Stacy says the city will review options to sort and store the property to avoid personal losses and the city will formalize a policy to notify camps of the removal.

Laura Jones, an executive director with Milan Puskar Health Right, an emergency shelter in the area, says they only have capacity for 28 people, but there are a lot more homeless people in Morgantown.

She worries that many won't have a place to stay in the cold with the city taking down tent camps.

"Some people give up on waiting in line and they get a tent and they set up a place to live," Jones said.

Jones says that when you are homeless, you have very little. When items are taken, she says it can be emotionally stressful.

"It could be the only pictures you have of your family," Jones said. "Anything that you're holding on to that you have left and it could be gone."

Bill Kawecki, the Morgantown mayor, said he understood that a number of people were concerned for those who lost their valuables. Kawecki says the group who were on the trail were warned almost a month in advance before the items were seized.

"I think they were concerned for the people that were removed from their encampment," Kawecki said. "The weather is changing and they really had felt that there was no place for them to go."

Mayor Kawecki says that shelters are seeking volunteers and says that anyone is welcome to help out.

"If there are people out their concerned, the spruce Street shelter needs volunteers and would welcome anybody who's willing to devote some attention to this problem," Kawecki said.