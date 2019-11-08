West Virginia college hosts board game prototype event

A series of board game prototypes will be debuted and tried out at an event thrown by Bethany College this weekend.

The West Virginia school is hosting an event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the basement of Bethany Memorial Church. Attendees will get test play multiple brand-new board games and give feedback on them.

It's free to attend and game players will be eligible for prizes. The feedback will be used to improve the games.

The event will feature games made up by students and at least one published designer.