West Virginia confirms 5th death due to COVID-19

West Virginia has confirmed the fifth death due to COVID-19 in the state.

Carl Shrader, medical director for the Sundale nursing home in Morgantown, said 16 residents and four staffers have tested have tested positive for the coronavirus in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday March 25, 2020. The nursing home with at least 20 coronavirus cases has become "ground zero" for the state's growing virus caseload. (Ron Rittenhouse/Dominion Post via AP)

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), it was at Sundale Nursing home, where at least 33 residents and staff have tested positive. West Virginia officials have called the facility "ground zero" for the coronavirus in the state.

According to the Monongalia County Health Department, an 89-year-old woman from Monongalia County died as a result of complications from the disease.

No additional details will be released to protect the patient's privacy.

“We offer our deepest sympathy as both the family and our state grieves another loss due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The first death due to COVID-19 at the nursing home was a 76-year-old man who died this past Sunday.

As of Thursday, April 9, the West Virginia DHHR had confirmed 485 total cases of COVID-19.

That was out of 12,934 tests for the virus.

However, testing for many people across West Virginia has been very limited, with people reporting difficulties finding anywhere near them that can perform tests and a lot of people in rural areas having to travel miles to the closest hospital just to find out that they don't meet the screening requirements.

Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR, which then submits the official numbers to the CDC and updates their state website.

Private commercial labs also have to send their test results to DHHR. However, state officials say the negative and pending tests from commercial labs are under-reported because some labs cannot electronically submit negative results.

Where are the confirmed cases?

These are the confirmed cases by West Virginia county:

Barbour (4)

Berkeley (73)

Boone (1)

Braxton (1)

Brooke (1)

Cabell (14)

Fayette (1)

Greenbrier (3)

Hampshire (2)

Hancock (7)

Hardy (2)

Harrison (29)

Jackson (19)

Jefferson (41)

Kanawha (70)

Lewis (1)

Logan (8)

Marion (29)

Marshall (5)

Mason (7)

McDowell (3)

Mercer (6)

Mineral (3)

Monongalia (74)

Morgan (4)

Nicholas (2)

Ohio (19)

Pendleton (1)

Pleasants (1)

Preston (6)

Putnam (10)

Raleigh (5)

Randolph (3)

Roane (2)

Taylor (3)

Tucker (3)

Tyler (1)

Upshur (2)

Wetzel (3)

Wirt (1)

Wood (14)

Wyoming (1)

The DHHR notes that surveillance at the local health department level may reveal over time that some initial test results in counties were for residents of another county or another state.

