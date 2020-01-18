West Virginia county to offer medical seat belt covers

RIPLEY, W. Va. (AP) — Health officials in West Virginia are hoping a new initiative will help Jackson County residents quickly inform first responders about their medical conditions.
WCHS-TV reports the Jackson County Health Department is offering free seat belt covers that will display personal and medical information that first responders can use during a car crash or other emergency situations.
Known as “Medical Seat Belt Safety Days,” the county will provide the free covers on March 26 and 27.