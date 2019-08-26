West Virginia doctor pleads guilty in pain pill case

A West Virginia doctor has pleaded guilty to illegally distributing prescription opioid medications.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart says in a news release Muhammed Samer Nasher-Alneam pleaded guilty in federal court in Charleston last week.

Nasher-Alneam operated the Neurology & Pain Center in Charleston. He admitted to writing prescriptions in July 2014 for oxycodone and methadone pills that were not for legitimate medical purposes.

He agreed to surrender his medical license and faces up to 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Sentencing has been set for Dec. 2.

A trial in May ended in a mistrial when jurors were unable to reach a verdict.

