West Virginia elections officials looking for poll workers

West Virginia election officials are looking for poll workers for the upcoming primary.

Secretary of State Mac Warner says in a news release that some county clerks are trying to fill several positions vacated by poll workers who are more susceptible to the coronavirus.

Warner says any registered voter who is interested in becoming a poll worker can contact their county clerk's office or complete an online form.

Poll workers are paid for completing a training class and working on the day of the election. Payment amounts vary by county.

West Virginia's primary election is June 9. Warner is encouraging voters who may be off from work that day will consider becoming a poll worker.