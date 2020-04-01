West Virginia gets $262K from the EPA to test for lead in school drinking water

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has more than a quarter million dollars to use to test for lead in drinking water at schools and other child care facilities.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) granted the state $262,000 through the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act (WIIN).

“Protecting children from exposure to lead is a priority for EPA,” said Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “This funding will support West Virginia’s efforts to detect and reduce lead in drinking water, thereby protecting children’s health at schools and elsewhere.”

Under the Voluntary Lead Testing in Schools and Child Care grant program through WIIN, the EPA awarded $43.7 million in grants across the country to have states implement programs for testing for lead in drinking water.

The funding is to help state-level administrations create or expand current programs for lead testing.

“It is vital that we keep children in West Virginia healthy,” said U.S. Rep. Carol Miller. “This commitment from the EPA will help ensure that when our kids and grandkids go to school, they can get the knowledge and skills they need in a safe and healthy environment.”

In West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources will use the EPA’s funding to support voluntary testing for lead in drinking water at schools and child care centers.

“The EPA reported there is no safe level of lead exposure, especially in children,” said U.S. Rep. David B. McKinley. “This grant money is vital in helping the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources identify lead sources in water at schools and child care facilities. Reducing lead in drinking water is critical in ensuring the safety of our communities and children.”

Each state receiving the funding is instructed to use the EPA’s 3Ts (Training, Testing, and Taking Action) for Reducing Lead in Drinking Water in Schools to help schools set up their programs to identify sources of lead, like drinking fountains.

Testing results carried out using grant funds must be made publicly available.