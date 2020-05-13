West Virginia governor adds tanning businesses to May 21 reopening plan

Tanning businesses will be allowed to resume operations in the State of West Virginia beginning Thursday, May 21, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday afternoon during his daily COVID-19 press conference.

This is an addition to the governor’s updated "comeback plan" that he unveiled earlier in the week, which called for the following businesses and public activities to resume operations on Thursday, May 21:

• Indoor dining at restaurants at 50 percent capacity

• Large, specialty retail stores

• State Park campgrounds to in-state residents

• Outdoor recreation rentals

• Outdoor motorsport and powersport racing without spectators

• Hatfield-McCoy trail system

On Wednesday, Gov. Justice also told West Virginians they are running out of time to fill out their 2020 U.S. census.

“I tell you every day about be counted in West Virginia on our census. You hear me every day tell you that,” said Gov. Justice. “We are running out of time. That’s all there is to it.”

Gov. Justice says the county in the state with the highest response average is Wood County at 64.8 percent.

“That’s the best,” Gov. Justice said. “That’s not good enough, West Virginia. You want me to tell it like it is all the time. Well, it’s just not good enough.”

Wednesday, Gov. Justice also reminded West Virginians that May is National Foster Care Month.

“There are so many out there that are hurting. They are not invisible. We see them. I want you to see them,” Gov. Justice said.

Justice also will lift the 14-day self-quarantines for out-of-state travelers on May 21.

Low-contact outdoor youth sports are poised to make a comeback on June 8.

“That would be for primarily baseball and softball, maybe soccer,” Gov. Justice said.

The third week of Justice's reopening strategy began Monday with drive-in movie theaters and physical therapy centers allowed to reopen. He has already let hospitals resume elective procedures and allowed the reopening of small businesses, outdoor dining restaurants and barber shops.

At least 58 people in the state have died from the virus and about 1,398 have tested positive, according to health data.