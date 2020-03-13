West Virginia governor announces plan to close all schools across the state

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that all schools across the state will be closed starting this coming Monday.

In an address Friday morning, Justice said the state still doesn't have a confirmed case of COVID-19, but he's made a tough decision to close schools across the state.

While there have been no confirmed positive tests, Justice acknowledged that the reality is that there are likely cases in the state that haven't been tested. Until the past few days, testing across the U.S. has been difficult to obtain for many people, with CDC guidelines strictly limiting who could be tested and tests only available at state labs in many cases.

Governor Jim Justice made the announcement during a news conference Friday at the state capitol. The governor says schools will be closed starting Monday, March 16.

The governor said this was a tough decision to close the state's schools, but he believes it's the right thing to do. He says he doesn't know how long he will close schools, but he will keep them closed as long as the state needs to.

The governor said it was a very hard decision to make because schools are a safe place for a lot of children and a place they get meals. He says the state will work this weekend to find ways to help these children during the closure.

On Thursday night, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and got a waiver approved for the West Virginia Office of Child Nutrition to prepare to feed children meals following the Summer Food Service Program and National School Lunch Program Seamless Summer Option guidelines while schools are closed.

“West Virginia is home to over 120,000 children who receive free school meals. This is more than 120,000 children who would go hungry without schools providing the food these children and their families rely on. The USDA has approved the waiver application for the West Virginia Office of Child Nutrition to ensure these students don’t go hungry if West Virginia schools are closed during the coronavirus outbreak. I am glad Secretary Perdue agrees this is an urgent matter and hope that this will help our state leaders make the right decisions to protect all West Virginians from this virus, including closing our schools if necessary,” said Senator Manchin.

So far, 12 tests have been conducted in the state of West Virginia. Governor Jim Justice announced Friday morning 11 of those tests have been negative. However, one case is still pending.

Governor Justice started his news conference by urging people to keep washing their hands and avoiding large crowds.