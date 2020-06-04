West Virginia governor continues defending himself after Obama comment

June 4:

The comments came as Gov. Justice spoke about his personal friendship with President Donald Trump.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice continued to defend himself Thursday after making comments about not wanting former President Barack Obama in the state, saying he's not racist and has black friends.

The Republican governor has drawn criticism for telling reporters that he would welcome all presidents to West Virginia besides Obama. His office has said the remarks were “in jest” regarding the former president's “War on Coal,” but Justice, a billionaire coal and agricultural businessman without previous political experience, added additional clarification when asked about the remarks at a news conference.

“If people only knew my extended family, you know, and all the African American people that I associate with and that I take care of, families that I take care of, and people, individuals, kids, and everything, that I take care of and that I’m in communication with everyday, almost,” Justice said.

His comments have already drawn scrutiny online from people who pointed out that Obama was the first and only African American president. The remarks also came as days of protests over police brutality on African Americans have gripped cities across the nation, renewing attention on racism in the U.S.

“I would surely hope and pray that anybody that knows me would know that there's not a racial bone in my body,” Justice said. "And from the standpoint of people casting stones in that regard, that's just terrible, it's ridiculous because that's just not me in any way."

The governor also reminded reporters that he has been encouraging African Americans in West Virginia to get tested for the coronavirus. He repeatedly stressed that he singled out Obama because of the former president's policies on coal.

“My comments had nothing whatsoever in any way to do with skin color,” Justice said. “My comments have everything to do with policies, the policies of an administration that crippled this state.”

Justice was elected in 2016 as a Democrat, but announced he was switching parties at a Trump rally less than a year after taking office. He is facing Republican opposition in a primary election next week.

Earlier this year, the governor faced similar backlash after calling a mostly black high school girls basketball team “a bunch of thugs.” He later said that “anyone that would accuse me of making a racial slur is totally absurd.”

“First of all, I would tell them that I’m really sorry if I’ve done anything that has offended them. But secondly, I would just say this, Barack Obama used that term,” he told local ABC affiliate WCHS-TV in an interview days later.

June 3:

All presidents are welcome in West Virginia, except for “maybe not Barack Obama:” that's what Governor Jim Justice said Wednesday afternoon during a press conference.

The unprompted comment came during a coronavirus news conference in which the Republican governor took a phone call from President Donald Trump and sought to highlight his relationship with the commander-in-chief ahead of the coming primary election.

“We should absolutely welcome all but, you know, maybe not Barack Obama,” he said, smiling.

When asked about the comments live on WSAZ later, Gov. Justice said this:

“Well, it’s not a joke from this standpoint. I hate to say it but the Obama/Biden Presidency and everything devastated West Virginia. And especially southern West Virginia. And then, Hillary Clinton kind of chimed in and before you know it West Virginia was brought to our knees and everything and I hate that, I hated that so badly and everything because the good people of West Virginia - we suffered beyond belief. When I walked in the door, you can say what you want but this was a bankrupt state, and everything and there was no where to turn. So I can get really excited about that. You know, I want to love everybody and everything and you know, I mean, that about loving everybody — President Obama -- everybody but what happened to West Virginia will take us decades and decades to recover. And maybe never, maybe never. Ways of life are just gone, so it was really devastating. It was really hurtful.”

His office later issued a formal statement to walk the comment back, saying it was "in jest" and in reference to the former President's plan to move away from the use of fossil files including coal during his administration.

“Everyone knows that President Obama made it a specific strategy to destroy our coal industry and power plants which, for more than a century, had been the lifeblood of West Virginia’s economy,” Gov. Justice said after Wednesday’s briefing. “Before you know it, West Virginia was brought to our knees, especially southern West Virginia. I hated that so badly because the good people of West Virginia suffered beyond belief.

“I want to love everybody, and by that, I mean everybody, including President Obama,” Gov. Justice continued. “But, at the end of the day, what happened to West Virginia during his time in the Oval Office will take us decades and decades to recover from, if ever.”

Critics of the Obama Administration say that regulations put into place dealt a deadly blow to the industry.

“I can pick somebody else to go on a fishing trip that I would probably have more fun,” Justice said.

His comment drew criticism almost immediately on social media, with many pointing out that Obama was the first and only African-American president. They also came as days of protests over police brutality on African Americans have gripped cities across the nation, renewing attention on racism in the U.S.

