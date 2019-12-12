West Virginia governor gives state workers Christmas Eve off

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving the day off to state workers on Dec. 24.

Christmas Eve will be a full-day state holiday for public employees, Justice said in a news release Wednesday. The day before Christmas was previously listed as a half-day holiday.

“So many of our incredible public employees have worked tirelessly over the past year to bring all kinds of goodness to West Virginia,” Justice said. “In honor of all these men and women do, it's only right that they be given the opportunity to fully enjoy the Christmas holiday with their friends and loved ones.”

