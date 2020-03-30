West Virginia governor requires out-of-state visitors to self-quarantine

With 145 confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice has issued an executive order requiring out-of-state visitors to self-quarantine for 14 days and closing all state park campgrounds.

As of 5 p.m. on March 30, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) had confirmed a total of 145 coronavirus cases in the state, with 21 new cases identified from Sunday to Monday.

At Gov. Justice's Monday afternoon press conference, the governor started by announcing the closure of all state park campgrounds.

"We don't want you to come across our borders," Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice also issued an executive order that directs anyone traveling into West Virginia to quarantine for 14 days.

“For those who are crossing our state lines conducting interstate commerce, or commuting for work or essential business, military duty or health and medical care reasons, we don’t want to impede you," Justice said. "This is aimed at people from Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Italy or China, and other places where COVID-19 has spread substantially. We have to do everything we can to protect our citizens and these folks have got to self-isolate if they are going to come here."

The governor has charged West Virginia State Police to monitor the situation.

Major General James A. Hoyer announced Monday that 359 members of the West Virginia National Guard are currently on duty.

During the press conference, officials also announced that Dow is expanding its hand sanitizer production in West Virginia. One of the five sites that will be a part of the expansion is South Charleston.

Gov. Justice says lawmakers are working on getting additional waivers for the free meal program for students in the state as well.

Earlier on Monday, Gov. Justice participated in a teleconference with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and other governors from across the country.

“I appreciate everything the President and Vice President are doing,” Gov. Justice said.

He added that the issue of shortage of medical supplies continues to be of chief concern nationally, but that West Virginia is working to obtain and produce protective equipment for medical providers.

Where are the West Virginia cases?

Medical providers in the state are required to report test results to their local health departments, which provide them to DHHR.

Private commercial labs also have to send their test results to DHHR. However, they say the reporting of negative and pending tests from commercial labs has been inconsistent, resulting in delays in reporting.

By March 30, at least 3,827 residents had been tested, with 145 positive cases and 3,683 negative cases, as well as one confirmed death.

These are the confirmed cases by West Virginia county:

Berkeley (14)

Cabell (1)

Greenbrier (3)

Hancock (3), Harrison (10

Jackson (8)

Jefferson (6)

Kanawha (23)

Logan (2)

Marion (5)

Marshall (4)

Mason (3)

Mercer (2)

Monongalia (31)

Morgan (1)

Ohio (9)

Pleasants (1)

Preston (2)

Putnam (4)

Raleigh (3)

Randolph (1)

Roane (2)

Tucker (2)

Upshur (1)

Wetzel (1)

Wirt (1)

Wood (2).