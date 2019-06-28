West Virginia governor signs sweeping education bill

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed an education bill that was passed this week and will allow the state's first charter schools.

The bill drew heavy protests from teachers. Justice had expressed support for the measure.

The measure allows for a staggered implementation of charter schools, limiting the state to three charters until 2023, then letting three more go up every three years afterward. It also contains a pay raise for teachers.

“Looking at the bill in its entirety – with all of its many, many great pieces that help our children and our teachers – there is truly so much good that will benefit teachers, students, and all West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said. “I am really pleased with where we got to at the end of the day and I commend the Senate and the House for working with me to come to a compromise that will result in a big win for the entire education community and all West Virginians.”

Justice's office said the education bill was one of 23 that the governor signed on Friday.

Debate over the creation of charters consumed the legislature after a similar bill launched a two-day teacher strike in February, paralyzing the school system.

Teachers union leaders and Democrats have opposed efforts to install charters as a move driven by outside interests that will steer money away from public schools.

Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association, told reporters that the legislature has been ignoring the will of the people.

"It's plain and clear" that lawmakers "didn't want to listen to West Virginians," he said.

Justice called the special legislative session after lawmakers failed to agree on education measures following a teacher strike during the regular session.

He asked lawmakers to go out and seek input from the public before returning. Public forums on education were held statewide, at the end of which the Department of Education released a report saying 88 percent of people who answered a comment card at the meetings opposed the creation of charters.